Few sports require the year-round discipline of boxing. Maintaining that in budding pugilists through two years of COVID lockdowns has been tough. The pandemic's impact on all sport has been well-publicised but, while other sports can rely on seasonal rebuilds, the development of young boxers can easily fall by the wayside. That development is vital for those on the cusp of competitive boxing, with young boxers not permitted to enter the ring as competitors until the age of 14. That transition is one renowned Wollongong trainer Vito Gaudiosi has managed for countless young fighters for several years at the famous Crocker's Gym. Gaudiosi opened its door to more than 40 aspiring fighters last weekend, conducting a NSW Boxing youth development camp with fellow trainer Tom Lambert. It was the first of up to five camps run all over the state, drilling the fundamentals that build youth careers. "It's about guiding our young teenagers into the sport because they can't compete until they're 14," Gaudiosi explains. "We put four to five camps on per year in city and regional areas. Last year we were in Dubbo and some kids had come 150 kilometres to get there. "The early years of guiding these kids is what builds those careers. We're not there to change styles or anything like that, we work the basics of boxing, the technical aspects, the discipline. "They can't box in NSW until they're 14 so we need to keep these kids active in sport until they then compete. That's what we're here to do. We want to develop these kids so that when they do get in there to fight, they can do it skillfully and safely."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ViGe8NXxNszpWGz2Wi7TWd/543e8d64-2e25-42c9-b29c-d29a39940faa.jpg/r0_227_5147_3135_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg