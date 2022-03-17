news, latest-news,

Theresa Bateup only has one more career goal for Monegal. The six-year-old mare is the winner of nine races, including the Canberra Mile and Saturday grade BenchMark 78 at Rosehill this preparation, as well as the 2020 Benchmark 88 Bega Cup. So, deep into her summer and autumn preparation, Bateup could not resist the chance to chase black-type success in Saturday's Group 3 Epona Stakes on Golden Slipper day. Read more: Free ticket for taste of Wollongong Wolves' A-League future "It's the only thing missing for her," she said. "We'd love to get a black-type win, she deserves it, she's loves racing and is so consistent." Monegal has had five starts in a two-month window this year, including running fifth in the Canberra Cup (2000m) on Monday. It's part of a preparation which began back in November. "If anything she wants more racing," Bateup said. "She was up on the hind legs on the walker this week, she ran super in Canberra and she's back against her own sex here (at Rosehill). "It's great to be there on Slipper day and while we looked at Albury (Cup carnival next week), but this is a great opportunity for her." If there is a query, Monegal is yet to place beyond 1600m. Monegal is rated a $13 chance with Sportsbet, behind John Thompson's Le Lude and Galaxy Belle ($5) for Kris Lees and Mark Newnham's Harmony Rose. Meanwhile, Saturday's Kembla Grange meeting hangs in the balance, with a storm expected on Friday. The track rating was a Heavy 9 on Thursday, after the deluge of rain which has hit the region and forced the Kembla Grange Classic and Provincial Championships qualifier to be moved to Goulburn. Read more: Volkanovski makes his mark as renamed pub begins serving AV Lager Bateup has Ma Bella Rosie and My Alma in a Class 1 (1400m), as well as Real Key contesting a BenchMark 64 (1200m) and Luckyimwithaimee and Superdini in a 1400m Maiden. "Superdini might be the exception, but they'll handle the ground," Bateup said. "I'm just hopeful we avoid any more rain and have the meeting go ahead, it's been a tough month. ''But with the Polytrack, we've at least able to make sure they've stayed in work when the races have been off." Read more: Burgess in good company at the end of 'lonely' road back The first at Kembla Grange is scheduled for 1.10pm, with the rail in normal position. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ZQVibJ7UkRpJMEgscSkw6d/dfca4e4d-e01c-420f-82ad-0a57ae7c0ffd.jpg/r0_99_3630_2150_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg