Flinders Street is becoming a Disney movie: Editorial

If you've driven down Flinders Street in Wollongong recently, you may have noticed a change. The auto garages have all but disappeared, and the old Art Deco false fronts are fading away, being replaced by apartment blocks and new buildings. It's almost as if it's happened by stealth. One day it was a street with gritty character, the next, it's a building site, and it'll be a stretch of mid-rise apartments before long. The latest plans being put before Wollongong City Council are for two nine-storey towers taking in five shop fronts just south of Lever's Art Supplies. The new blocks will have 119 apartments and will be opposite another 201-apartment development on the site of Villa D'Oro. Change is a good thing, and apartments are needed, particularly affordable apartments (that's a conversation for another day). But the romantic side of me hopes that Lever's Art Supplies will be the last remaining building standing on Flinders Street. The unassuming shopfront represents a Wollongong where local shops, run by hard-working local people, were able to not only survive but thrive. If you've ever seen the movie UP, then picture Lever's like the house that made the last stand against development in the city. One day we'll see it flying through the sky carried by a thousand helium balloons. Or just maybe it'll stay put and continue to show us city-dwellers what hard graft is. - Gayle Tomlinson Have something to say? Write us a letter below:

