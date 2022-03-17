Hawks unleash the Reath to see off Phoenix in Wollongong thriller

news, latest-news, hawks, illawarra-hawks, brian-goorjian, south-east-melbourne-phoenix

Spent force... I don't think so. Illawarra pulled themselves up off the deck and may have landed a knockout blow of their own with a 103-97 win over South East Melbourne in Wollongong on Thursday. Just four days after a limp display against the JackJumpers, the Hawks produced their best quarter of the season to tip things off, only top top it with an explosive third term. It saw them lead by 18 heading into the final term before some late-game wobbles saw the Phoenix incredibly claw back to within three with 34 seconds remaining. A clutch three on the shot-clock bell from Xavier Rathan-Mayes proved the dagger blow, putting the Hawks up by six with 20 seconds left on the clock. Despite the late scare, it was still the Hawks most impressive display of their season, right when looked like their hold on a finals spot was weakening. Brian Goorjian's side led by 10 after a 30-point opening quarter on their home floor on the back of star big-man Duop Reath who had 18 points and nine rebounds... at halftime. It came at a perfect 7-7 from the field, with Tokyo Olympian finishing with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Tyler Harvey had 17 of his 22 points in the second half, while Xavier Rathan-Mayes had 15 points, including the game-winner. Sam Froling had 14 points, while six of his eight boards came on the offensive glass. Antonius continued his hot run of form with 16 points and four assists. In the absence of star sharpshooter Ryan Broekhoff, giant Zhou Qi was the only constant presence for the visitors with his 23 points and eight rebounds. Mitch Creek finished with 17 points but was well-handled early, going 2-10 from the field to start the game. Xavier Munford had an efficient 13 points while Izayah Le'afa went 3-6 from deep for his 12 points. It was as important as wins get, though the Hawks won't have long to celebrate with a return to Tasmania on Saturday to take on a JackJumpers team that's tormented them thus far this season. Harvey exploded out of the blocks with a three, a dime and offensive foul inside 90 seconds. Jessup also fired from deep on an 8-2 start that prompted Mitchell into a timeout less than two minutes into the game. Qi pulled his side back into it, dropping with all of his side's first seven points before Cleveland had an offensive put back and steal that put Reath away for a transition slam and 16-7 lead. La'afa's first three briefly took the air out of the arena before Coenraad and Reath fired back from long-range threes on a 12-2 run. Reath had the final say of the quarter with an offensive put-back for a 10-point cushion. He kept it rolling with his second three to start the second, with Creek dropping his first four points of the game in response. Reath continued to dominate inside before Xavier Munford had a sorely need three from the line and follow-up triple to haul his side back within single digits. Back to back buckets to Reuben Te Rangi prompted Goorjian to call timeout with the margin back to five. It did little to halt an 10-2 run that drew the visitors within three before Coenraad completed a telling four-point play. Threes to Te Rangi and Kyle Adnam continued to squeeze the lead before Rathan-Mayes had final with a mid-range step-back and five-point halftime cushion. Harvey had a three-point play and a couple more from the line on an un-sporstmanlike foul as the Hawks lead shot back out to double digits early in the third. When Coenraad extended it to 11 with an open lay-up Mitchell had seen enough, burning a timeout with the Hawks 72-61 up. It did little to slow the hosts, Harvey grabbing eight more points to finish with 13 points for the term. Rathan-Mayes really took it way from the Phoenix with six straight unanswered points to close the quarter. Mitchell burned another timeout after a slam from Reath that took the Hawks tally to 90 with still more than seven minutes to play. Creek's first triple, and a pair of threes to Le'afa cut things back to 10 and saw Goorjian call timeout with four minutes left on the clock. It couldn't slam the brakes on a 24-8 run that put the game back on a knife edge before Rathan-Mayes buried the dagger with 20 seconds left. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ViGe8NXxNszpWGz2Wi7TWd/2243ab2d-118a-4d91-83a5-3af417fe4e2c.jpg/r0_143_4796_2853_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg