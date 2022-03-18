Review: Bernie Dieter's Club Kabarett at the Wollongong Spiegeltent

news, latest-news,

It's so wonderful the Spiegeltent has returned to Wollongong after a three year absence from the Arts Precinct, with plenty of eclectic shows to sink your teeth into - like Bernie Dieter and her troupe of circus misfits. Club Kabarett is the mainstay in the tent until Sunday, with edgy performers displaying the finer art of fire breathing, burlesque, epic handstands and hula hooping. The gothic-cabaret diva telling the audience she has scoured the world's dirtiest dive bars to find her carnie family to tour with. When interviewing Dieter earlier in the week, she said Tim Curry's "glorious" gender-bending character in the Rocky Horror Picture Show was one of the keep inspirations for her performing career. This is quite evident throughout the show as subtle nods to the iconic film are seen and heard with glitzy costumes (sequins, feathers and leather), extravagant makeup and musical melodies similar to the famous soundtrack linking the acts. If the thought of Curry in fishnets and hot-pants makes you sweat, or you are easily offended, then perhaps this adult show isn't for you - but there are plenty of others to choose from in the Spiegeltent program. Dieter's voice is magnificent, cementing her role as the show's ringmaster with roaring jazzy rock numbers intertwined with quirky comedic songs mocking the pandemic and unrequited love through her Facebook inbox. Expect some audience participation, "no-one is safe" exclaims Dieter at the beginning. My husband was the subject of an immensely belly-laughing moment, made more so by his response to "what sort of work do you do"? Hubby replies with, "I work with incidents". Dieter didn't know what it meant, the audience didn't know what it meant, I don't understand why he didn't just say "I'm an electrician". At least his efforts brought a pain to my side and tear in my eye, a few weird looks from Dieter and surrounding audience. The show runs for about 1 hour and 40 minutes, including an interval. Ticket details are at: www.spiegeltentwollongong.com

