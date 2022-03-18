Sienna debuts new 'do at Mount Ousley to support kids with leukaemia

news, latest-news,

Much like all of us, ten-year-old Sienna Malone loves having a good hair day. But she's foregone the buzz of a compliment for the buzz of the barbers shears, all in the name of a good cause. On Friday, the Mount Ousley Public School student took part in the World's Greatest Shave, inspired by a friends' battle with leukaemia. Read more: Volkanovski makes his mark as renamed pub starts serving AV Lager "One day, me and my friends were talking about it," she said. "One of my friends is a boy who had leukaemia in kindergarten and was bald. "I really wanted to shave my hair, so people who lose their hair with leukaemia don't have to feel embarrassed if they don't want to be bald." The Fairy Meadow community has rallied around her, with many local businesses proudly displaying Sienna's fundraising flyer in their front window. Some have also donated, helping Sienna smash through her initial $1000 target, and set her sights on $3000. With a bake sale, BBQ, DJ and auctioning off the first buzz through her locks to the highest bidder, Sienna looks likely to reach her goal. The morning of the big event she said despite some initial nerves, she felt optimistic. "I was feeling a bit scared when I woke up, because I still wanted people to say they like my hair," she said. "But now I've decided to leave a centimetre on top and shave the sides I'm feeling happy about it." For those who have supported her but couldn't make it to the chop, Sienna is going to post a video of her buzz cut on social media, "so they can feel like they've been there too". Her mum, Lisa, said the family was blown away by the support Sienna had received. "The school has been really great," she said. "The bread for the sausage sizzle was donated by Woolies, the sausages were donated by Balgownie Butchers, and parents have donated baked goods, so all profits go straight to the Leukaemia Foundation." Money raised from World's Greatest Shave funds blood cancer research and free support through the Leukaemia Foundation To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

