COVID cases remain steady across Illawarra-Shoalhaven region

Covid numbers are staying relatively steady for the Illawarra-Shoalhaven region, with 1091 people testing positive in the past 24 hours, down from 1103 yesterday. The Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District says today's results include 422 positive PCR tests and 669 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs). Of those, 552 cases were from Wollongong Local Government Area (LGA); 204 cases were from Shellharbour LGA; 260 cases were from Shoalhaven LGA and 75 cases were from Kiama LGA. Across NSW 20,050 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths were recorded in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday. There are 1060 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 32 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are downfrom the previous day, when 1036 patients were being cared for with 34 in ICU. Of the new cases, 12,355 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 7695 came from PCR testing. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.5 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.9 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 57.8 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sbTPpJaw3WwpLe37QYCu92/f8025a63-012f-464c-bdf6-4a53bd7113c7.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg