House of the Week Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2 Created for living a luxurious life on the coast, this master built home has a Mediterranean feel with a sense of intrigue. Feeling like you have entered an Italian village this home wraps itself around you with a unique yet captivating floorplan. From the moment you enter through the doors at Belle Vue you will be drawn to the beauty of the dramatic coastline, green rolling hills and the magic of the sea. The entry features double doors and an impressive glass window that captures the essence of what this home is all about - sophisticated elegance by the ocean. With a flexible floorplan you can design the home to suit your needs. Set amongst beautiful living areas, impressive bathrooms and a separate studio/loft - perfect for so many uses. The chef's kitchen is a commanding space with views to the ocean but cleverly positioned to effortlessly flow to the alfresco courtyard - great for long Sunday lunches. All four bedrooms open to the private courtyard or a balcony with ocean views, giving each person their own special restful place. Quietly nestled in a lovely street with privacy assured and the coastal walk only footsteps away, it's an easy stroll to the beautiful Easts Beach and the waters of Loves Bay. Enjoy the convenience of being close to beaches while also having schools, boutique shopping, cafes, restaurants and amenities all close by. This amazing home will suit the buyer who loves to impress and entertain with an exclusive home overlooking the ocean.

