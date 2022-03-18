news, latest-news,

They've shocked Lake Illawarra once already this season and Albion Park captain Matt Burns is confident his side can do it again in Saturday's South Coast semi-final. Should the rain hold off, the two sides will face off in a sudden-death clash at Howard Fowles Oval. The Rail will host Kookas in the other semi at Croome Cricket Oval. Read more: Dragons NRLW: Fifita offers up perfect blueprint for runaway Bent Albion Park have been back in the first-grade competition for just three seasons, however the Eagles have taken flight this year. It's a summer that was punctuated by January's victory over the Lakers and Burns is focused on another win over their rivals. "We've all played semi-finals cricket before, but I don't think any of us have played in first-grade finals," Burns said. "We're keen to get out there, particularly after the last three were washed out. "The guys know it's not easy to defeat Lake Illawarra, but it's something that can be done. If we're on on the day and do everything right, it can be done." As minor premiers, Lake Illawarra hold the advantage if the rain does hit, however captain Mark Ulcigrai is confident the 50-over match will go ahead. Second-placed The Rail are similarly optimistic about their clash proceeding, both teams wanting to win their way into the grand final. While they have not played for exactly one month, Ulcigrai believes his team's extensive finals experience will play a crucial role on Saturday. "It's like the start of the season, but it's also a semi-final," Ulcigrai said. "If you lose, you're out. "We'll have our best side available, everyone wants to be there this weekend. "Mitchell Constantinou is the only one that hasn't played in a first-grade semi-final. He's 16, he's our leading wicket taker, to do what he's done shows the maturity of him. "We have enough leaders who will understand the tight situations. It's going to take more than one person to stand up to win this game." Meanwhile, defending Cricket Illawarra champions University are set for a must-win clash wth Helensburgh in the final round of their season. Currently fifth, Uni need a victory and third-placed Wollongong to defeat Northern Districts to climb into the four. The Lighthouse Keepers can miss the finals with a loss, depending on how results play out. Dapto can sneak into the top four with a win over competition-leaders Wests. Keira can solidify their hold on second place by defeating Port Kembla, while Corrimal host Balgownie. The multiple scenarios make for a complicated weekend, but Uni captain Rhys Voysey is maintaining a simple approach. "We've had so much time off, now we're potentially coming back for one game, or possibly three if everything goes right," Voysey said. "We're going into it without overthinking things. We know what the scenarios are, we have to have a good win over Helensburgh to be a chance of getting fourth spot. "We've got pretty good players with ball and bat, we can only do what we can do." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

