Port Kembla coach Stuart Beedie is confident a week of training has his team ready for their season-opening Illawarra Premier League clash with South Coast United. On another weekend ravaged by rain, the match on the synthetic turf at Ian McLennan Park will be played on Saturday night. Read more: Free ticket for taste of Wolves' A-League future The same can't be said for a number of other fixtures, with three games already washed out. Sunday's clashes between Coniston and Tarrawanna at JJ Kelly Park and Albion Park White Eagles and Wollongong Olympic at Terry Reserve will likely proceed. Port Kembla has already had three IPL fixtures washed out, but Beedie said the side is determined to open their campaign with a win. "I want to see a bit of consistency," Beedie said. "We've been a little bit inconsistent in games we played in the pre-season and then the FFA Cup last week. "We'll have to improve on that performance if we want to get the points on Saturday." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

