About 10 years ago, I was staring into my rubbish bin thinking there had to be a better solution for soft plastics and food waste than throwing it into a big hole in the ground. My learning curve since then has been steep. From learning about the toxic sludge leaking out of our landfills and into our waterways, to staring into the abyss of global warming and the natural disasters that will be more frequent and more severe. It is terrifying. No wonder more than 80 per cent of young people reported feeling somewhat or very anxious about climate change in a 2019 study. And it isn't just young people. Eco-anxiety is the most common term for the pervasive feeling of dread about the future of the planet and the people on it. In contrast to many forms of anxiety, though, eco-anxiety is grounded in reality. It is a logical reaction to what we are facing. As someone who works in sustainability and is outspoken about making the world cleaner, greener, fairer and kinder, I get asked on an almost daily basis how to maintain hope in the face of climate change. It turns out that doing something about the problem is how you stay sane. If you're not sure where to start, here are my top suggestions. Pick the one that calls to you and see where it takes you. Or try a bit of everything. Start wherever you are, with whatever you have, doing whatever you can. 1. Grow food at home, join a community garden, and buy from local growers like Green Connect, Popes Produce and Dapto Community Farm. 2. Enjoy and improve our green spaces, planting trees or requesting verge trees from Wollongong City Council, joining a landcare or bushcare group 3. Waste less by buying second-hand whenever you can (op shops!), and recycling as much as possible. 4. Minimise your fossil fuels by switching to a renewable electricity provider, installing solar panels and investing in an electric car and/or an e-bike (or walking) 5. Move your money to an ethical bank and superannuation fund 6. Get involved in a political party or write to your representative about the action you want to see 7. Volunteer your time in an organisation where you can make a difference There is a better way - for every single problem we're facing as a planet. All it takes is for each of us to act, and in doing so we help others and ourselves. There is hope in action. Kylie Flament is the general manager of Green Connect.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4FavSveeQdYEHssZq5umRQ/37de140f-1606-401a-8f48-444ca1ddea00.jpg/r2_228_4462_2748_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg