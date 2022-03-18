Residents voice safety concerns over Thirroul playground

news, latest-news,

A northern Illawarra adventure playground constructed in a flood zone is again sparking community concern after an already deteriorating soft play surface has been left severely damaged after recent heavy rains. The 10-year-old playground at Thirroul Beach Reserve continues to have issues with its surface, with already prevalent potholes being turned into giant craters around items of play equipment. Read more: The Illawarra suburbs identified as most at risk from flooding and climate change Photographs of the degraded surface have been circulating on Facebook, with many comments highlighting the dire need for repair though generally people liked the functionality of the space. "I can't count how many times I've seen little toddlers trip over while navigating the massive holes in the floor," wrote one community member on the Thirroul Living Facebook group. "A wonderful addition to Thirroul but has needed repair for some time now - my husband notified council over a year ago but no action," wrote another. "That whole area is/was a marsh wetland/area a long time ago," was another comment. Wollongong City Council wanted to assure residents they were working on a solution to the problem. "The good news is that we can confirm that Council will be replacing the soft fall at Thirroul Beach Reserve, with works starting mid-year," a spokeswoman said. "We take a lot of pride in our playgrounds, especially as managing our existing playgrounds is a big job with council taking care of 147 playgrounds all the way from Helensburgh to Yallah." The playground, designed with input from local school children, was officially opened in 2012 and one of the first in the last decade to get a major overhaul by council - who have since pledged to replace, upgrade and repair nearly 150 play spaces in the Local Government Area by 2024. However, flood studies conducted in the past by council have earmarked the area behind Thirroul Surf Life Saving Club (where the playground is situated) as an area likely to to be inundated with water during heavy rain. The council spokeswoman said there were still several playgrounds around Wollongong LGA that needed to be upgraded under their strategy but could not say how many exactly. On Friday, Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery acknowledge many of the city's public spaces were looking "worse for wear" after bouts of flash flooding earlier this month. Cr Bradbery, along with general manager Greg Doyle, said council's cleanup efforts were currently focusing on sporting fields, removing debris from beaches, clearing culverts and fallen trees, plus rectification works on scarped sand dunes. For any non-urgent repairs they urged residents to report it online through their website. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UPAcJLQNVGftX3BUDy544C/6ea6308e-bbb4-4b05-a2a1-a1b3d5e82030.jpg/r0_121_5184_3050_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg