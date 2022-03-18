news, latest-news,

Proposed changes to the NSW school curriculum could help address concerns that students have struggled during the COVID-pandemic. So says Dr Jessica Mantei from the School of Education at the University of Wollongong, who said releasing a draft English and Mathematics syllabuses for Years 3 to 10, will give parents a sense of security and continuity that falling standards are being addressed. "I think syllabus documents always reflect the tone of the day....I guess there is a sense of concern that perhaps children are struggling in the recent COVID years," she said. "In many ways [the syllabus] will make people feel secure that they can see those skills being addressed and developed." Read more: All hands on deck at Hayes Park Primary School Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said the draft syllabuses continue to focus on strengthening literacy and numeracy skills across every year level. "We have already delivered a new Kindergarten to Year 2 English and Mathematics curriculum, which will lay the groundwork for these new and streamlined syllabuses for Years 3 to 10 students," Ms Mitchell said. "Our focus is on lifting standards in reading, writing and numeracy so providing all students with a great education and the benefits that brings." Read more: The random act of kindness that 'shocked' an Albion Park woman Dr Mantei said parents can expect the new syllabus to have a real focus on skilled development. "It will look at explicit teaching of what I would call constrained skills - things like grammatical accuracy and spelling and punctuation fluency - those sorts of skills we learn once and hold onto. "I think this focus on foundation literacy skills is something that we can measure and I think in times like these we feel safe when we can measure things. "I think it is important also that we remember too that there are those skills that are more difficult to measure and yet they are extremely important - like creativity, self reflection, innovation and the place of digital technology is in the creation of a whole lot of different range of texts that aren't necessarily measurable by that explicit skill testing approach." Visit www.educationstandards.nsw.edu.au/wps/portal/nesa/about/news/consultations before May 2 to comment on the draft English and Mathematics syllabuses. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kZL4qV6yTxfrWZJxKQxjSN/dccfec47-1133-43ad-baef-71a14586f409.jpg/r2_75_798_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg