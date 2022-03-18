Diversions in place for West Dapto traffic from Monday night

news, latest-news,

West Dapto traffic will be diverted overnight from March 21 til March 23. Wollongong City Council will undertake nightworks at the intersection of Shone Avenue, West Dapto Road and Wongawilli Road between 9pm and 5am. This project is part of a larger piece of work already underway to relocate the existing watermains beneath Shone Avenue. During construction traffic will be diverted along either West Dapto and Darkes Road, or Bong Bong Road. Works to install the new pipework are anticipated to finish by 5am, Wednesday 23 March, pending weather conditions. "Council has a long-term vision for access to and from West Dapto that we are working to implement with minimal disruption. Our aim is to develop a network of roads and active transport links that will form an integrated and connected community," Wollongong City Lord Mayor Councillor Gordon Bradbery said. "All of our completed and upcoming upgrades, including the completion of the Karrara Bridge in 2020, will help work towards our plan to meet the changing needs of current and future residents of West Dapto."

