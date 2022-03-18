Steelers primed for Dragons rivalry round

news, latest-news, illawarra-steelers, st-george-dragons, sg-ball, tarsha-gale-cup, harold-matthews

They're part of the same big picture, but Illawarra SG Ball coach Glen Buffolin says there's always extra bite to the contest when the Steelers come up against the Dragons. The two junior arms of the St George Illawarra joint-venture will do just that at Mascot on Saturday in a Tarsha Gale Cup, Harold Matthews and SG Ball triple-header. With the SG Ball rivals hitting a bottleneck when it comes to higher grade contracts and recognition, Buffolin says the rivalry has sharp edge to it. "Traditionally these games are always a little bit tougher than normal games just because of the rivalry," Buffolin said. "There's the big brother-little brother sort of thing, they're all playing for the same things, contracts in the future and that sort of stuff. There's some bragging rights up for grabs. "They're a really good side, they've got some strike across the park, they've recruited well so we're looking forward to a bit of a battle this week." The Steelers will go in full of confidence off an impressive 24-16 win over Penrith last week, a double to star centre Jack Bostock overcoming an early deficit and putting his side on the path to an important victory. Read more: Grand plan no longer a pipe dream for Dragons new generation A win over the perennial junior reps powerhouse is nothing to be sneezed it any season, but Buffolin said it will mean little if his side can't back it up. "It was a really good team effort," he said. "A lot of the stuff we've been working towards, the good patches we've had in every game, it all came into the one game. It was really good, as long as we don't come out and play crap footy this week. "We take it a week at a time. We find if we look too far ahead you lose focus and it can come back and bite you in the arse. It's all about consistency for us now moving forward." Illawarra has been one of the benchmark SG Ball clubs in recent seasons, with the likes of Tyrell Sloan and Talatau Amone beginning last season in Steelers colours before progressing through to NRL debuts. They're part of a once-in-a-generation talent pool, with Buffolin saying his current squad is building its campaign on a more traditional Illawarra ethos. "Those players were really special talents, I feel this side is a different group altogether," Buffolin said. "We've got a bunch of real soldiers this year and we look to play to our strengths. We want everyone to be able to do the same job. If we have a bloke out, it's next man up, that's our mentality. "We're big on being proud to be a Steeler and what that means. It's a blue-collar mentality, we've all had to work hard for everything we've got and that's what we're about." Things will kick off in the Tarsha Gale Cup at 10am ahead of the Harold Matthews clash at 11.30, with SG Ball to follow at 1pm. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

