Minister for Skills and Training Alister Henskens has defended the NSW Government's "record" TAFE investment. The Minister told the Mercury it upset him when people put down TAFE and questioned how much the government valued it. Mr Henskens made the comments today when he dropped by Hayes Park Primary School to talk up a partnership between the school and Yallah TAFE. During this five-year partnership a renovated school front entrance, four outdoor learning areas, a sandpit and footpaths have been constructed. TAFE students are currently working on building a deck for Year 6 students which will double as an area for school art and theatre shows. Read more: Wollongong's newest indoor play space for kids Mr Henskens said this was a classic win-win situation where the school community benefits from new facilities, and TAFE students are able to hone their skills in a real-world environment. "It is just a fantastic outcome on so many different levels," he said. Mr Henskens added the government was spending a record $1.9 billion operating TAFE this year. "This figure doesn't include the $250 million in capital expenditure on TAFE this year which is new TAFE buildings, new teaching materials, all capital expenditure. "That is on top of last year's $260 million in capital investments so that is over half a billion that we have spent on TAFE just in the last two years in terms of improving its capital environment with a record operating budget. "Teacher numbers have increased every year for the last six years. We are really investing heavily in TAFE." There are around 160 TAFE campuses around the state. Read more: Reform needed for infrastructure sector to deliver region's needs Mt Henskens visited some of the campuses hit by the recent rain deluge. "Yesterday I was up in Lismore and to hear the stories whereby the TAFE teachers and the TAFE facilities were supporting those flood impacted communities who could not get food and were cut of,f from services. "It was the TAFE hospitality teachers and cooking teachers that were there feeding the community and supporting the community. "If we hadn't invested in those assets and if we didn't have those people in TAFE there would have been no one there to look after their communities. "TAFE is really about building people's lives in so many different levels." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

