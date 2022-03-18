news, latest-news,

She's created history as the youngest Waratahs player in history, but Ella Koster hopes it's simply the first in a lengthy list of achievements throughout her career. The Albion Park talent made her Super W debut at the age of 16 years, 7 months and 13 days in last weekend's 31-14 victory over the Force. Read more: GAME ON: Home still where the heart is for Morris Stepping on to the field for the first time was a special moment for Koster and she already has her sights on her next set of goals. "It was so crazy, it felt very surreal," Koster said. "I knew I was going to be the youngest ever, but being able to play with those ladies was a dream. "The goal is to keep training as well as I can, try to keep myself in the squad for next year, do whatever I can to improve. "In the future I want to play for the Wallaroos." While she has excelled in the 15-player format, Koster originally found her way to the sport through sevens. The Illawarra High School student continues to play both modes, and she will line up for a NSW Gen Blue sevens side in a tournament on the Gold Coast this weekend. While the games have become more specialised, the breakaway is determined to play both formats for as long as she can. "My goal this weekend is to play as well as I can," Koster said. "I'm training with the XVs but I want to prove I can still play sevens as well." Meanwhile, the first weekend of Illawarra Rugby has been pushed back to April 2. The season will start with round two. Round one will be played on May 14, which was originally scheduled to be a wet-weather, catch-up weekend. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

