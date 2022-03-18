community,

An "absolutely wonderful" mystery man has given an Albion Park resident a very welcome surprise, paying her $100 fuel bill in a random and generous act of kindness. Shelley Soden said the skyrocketing fuel prices meant she was reluctant to put petrol in the tank on Thursday morning, but the warning light on her dashboard told her she had no choice. Ms Soden put $100 worth of fuel in her car at the EG service station, near the Albion Park Woolworths, but when she went inside to pay she was met with a strange look from the attendant. Read more: ANSTO gets approval for more nuclear waste storage until 2037 She was then told that there was no need - the man who'd come in before her had already covered it. Ms Soden said she looked outside to see the man simply wave at her as he drove off. "I was just in shock," she said. Given all that is happening in the world, she said, the stranger's gesture was especially touching. Ms Soden wanted to pay it forward but with no other customers to help, and needing to get on with her day, she wasn't able to at that time. Read more: Wollongong's newest indoor play space for kids However, she has talked about what happened with her three kids, one aged 10 and two aged eight, and how they can help help spreading that kindness themselves by buying someone's groceries or paying for someone's meal while they are out. "It's a good lesson for children," Ms Soden said. She said the man's generosity had both restored her faith in the community and made her want to be a better person. When asked what she would like to say to the man, Ms Soden said "thank you... I'm so very grateful". "You're a wonderful man, you're an absolutely wonderful man," she said. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

