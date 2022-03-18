news, latest-news,

Dimi Papadatos stepped onto Concord Golf Course on Friday morning focused on maintaining his place near the top of the leaderboard of the NSW Open. But the golfer had plenty of other things on his mind throughout his second round. Lincoln Tighe, close friend and one of the Illawarra's top golfers, was getting married on Friday afternoon. Read more: Albion Park chasing shock South Coast Cricket semi-final win So the moment Papadatos stepped off the course, he was in the car and rushing down to Wollongong to act as Tighe's best man. While there was plenty to be distracted about, it didn't stop the 30-year-old from producing a superb five under to walk into the clubhouse as the competition leader. "It was a little bit tricky to stay focused, but not too bad really," Papadatos said. "I'm used to teeing up and trying not to worry about what's going on outside. "I was alright, I was thinking a little bit about this afternoon. It's exciting, it was a little distracting, but not too bad. "I got off to a pretty good start, then played well the rest of the day. I'm very happy with we're I'm sitting." While he led at the end of his round, Papadatos was overtaken later in the day by joint-leaders Blake Collyer and amateur Harrison Crowe. The duo hold a two-shot lead at the midway point of the NSW Open. Papadatos sits in a four-man tie for third, alongside Wollongong talent Jordan Zunic, Jarryd Felton and Deyan Lawson. While the recent rain has had an impact on the course, Papadatos is confident he has what it takes to surge to the top of the leaderboard over the weekend. "The course is a little bit easier because of the rain," he said. "It's softer, but it's playing well. "If you can make a few putts, you can take advantage of it, which I did. It's tricky, you've still got to respect it. There are some tough pins, but it's definitely gettable. "I just want to make more birdies than everyone else over the last two rounds. That should keep me in good stead for the weekend." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

