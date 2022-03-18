Hawks burning all the gas as finals push hits critical juncture

news, latest-news, hawks, brian-goorjian, nbl, illawarra-hawks, tasmania-jackjumpers

He has very different weapons at his disposal, but Hawks coach Brian Goorjian is feeling a sense of deja vu as the regular season comes down to the crunch. Illawarra forced their way back into finals reckoning with an impressive 103-97 win over the Phoenix on Thursday night. It came just four days after their hopes looked buried on the back of a disappointing loss to Tasmania, with a tough run against a host of league heavyweights looming on the horizon. They remain must-win games but the Hawks were equal to an arguably tougher task to reach the finals last season. After a start that came exclusively on the road, the Hawks looked done and dusted with a 12-14 record at the mid-point of last season. It seemingly put a post-season run out of reach before an 8-2 run to close the season bought a passage into the finals. Goorjian feels his current crop have the same desire to rise to the late-season challenge, with the six-time championship-winner not feeling the need to drive it home. "It's year two and I think, growing as a franchise on and off the court, we're fighting," Goorjian said. "We knew we were playing a top team that was as desperate as we were and we had home court. "They don't need me harping on how important the game is, smacking boards and kicking things. They don't need that, they understand. "We're in a similar situation [to last season], fighting for survival. I thought we played very competitive basketball but we were under pressure the whole back half of the season. "We're in the same scenario this year, we're playing every game for our life. We've been talking [about it] for the last three weeks, I know they know." The Hawks face a challenging assignment on Saturday against a JackJumpers team that's well and truly had their measure in two previous meetings this season. Goorjian is aware of the record but it's not something he's fussed with given the broader task his team faces to reach the post-season. "Wherever it takes us, we've got Mebourne coming, we've got Perth, Sydney... it's war," Goorjian said. "The JackJumpers have out-played us two times in a row and the ball's in our court. It's a very important game again for both teams. "I just think it's great for our organisation, great for the growth of the team, playing games that matter and are under pressure. "I'm happy to be playing games that matter and to be in a situation again for the second year where we're playing games of importance. "It's very important as we move forward and try to grow this franchise." The club took another step in that direction in re-signing injured young star Dan Grida to a two-year contract this week. It follows Sam Froling's three-year re-commitment to the club last month and is a show of faith in Grida on the comeback trail from his second ACL tear. While it bodes well for the future, Goorjian stressed how major the impact of Grida's absence has been this season. "When we put this team together and made the change with Justin Simon... everybody talks about that and that was a role Daniel was going to play for us," Goorjian said. "When you look at this season and some of the struggles we've had as a staff and as a team, we've really missed him. "He's been tremendous around the team and as a teammate through this process. "He's going to get over this injury cycle that he's been through and he's going to be an integral part, on and off the floor, for this franchise." Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

