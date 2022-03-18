news, latest-news,

It was a dark summer on the Australian coastline with four coastal deaths every five days, Surf Life Saving Australia reports. From December to February there were 74 deaths, of which 52 were drownings - the second highest number of summer coastal drowning deaths in the last 10 years. This is 9 per cent higher than the previous summer, and a 16 per cent increase on the 10-year average. Read more: The random act of kindness that 'shocked' an Albion Park woman The Illawarra saw its fair share of tragedy. Last month, a 21-year-old woman lost her life at Boneyard Beach in Kiama when she and a man were washed off the rocks on February 15. The pair were winched out of the water but the woman could not be revived; her companion was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition. Dalibor Bubanja, 36, drowned after a rip pulled him out to sea off Shellharbour South Beach on February 9. On January 2, a 21-year-old rock fisherman was swept off the rocks at Windang Island and died. The search continues in the waters near Currarong for a Victorian fisherman who went missing off Beecroft Peninsula on February 28. Police divers are expected to continue their search this weekend. Read more: Wollongong man charged with child grooming as detectives issue warning Meanwhile, the efforts to find rock fisherman Duc Nguyen Ong, who was last seen at Marsden Headland in Kiama on Tuesday, have so far failed to turn up the missing man. Police divers will attend on Saturday morning after poor water visibility hampered their earlier involvement. The search was scaled back on Friday to the area between Shell Cove and Gerroa, with Water Police, Pol Air and Surf Life Saving NSW involved. The 34-year-old was reported missing after he failed to return to his Cabramatta home on Tuesday night. And prior to summer, one man was left dead and another three fighting for their lives when a boat carrying seven people capsized off Bulli on October 31 last year. Once again, lifesavers are urging beachgoers to swim between the flags at patrolled locations. More than 70 per cent of coastal drowning deaths in Australia this summer occurred over one kilometre away from a surf lifesaving service. "A large proportion of these coastal drowning deaths involved rip currents with one in five drowning deaths this summer attributed to rip currents - this number is also expected to increase once investigations have been completed," Surf Life Saving Australia's general manager for coastal safety Shane Daw said. "From previous research we know that most people cannot correctly identify a rip at the beach, and this poses the greatest risk when people choose to swim at an unpatrolled location and away from a surf lifesaving service." Read more: Cruise ships not coming back to Port Kembla this year Wollongong already held the unenviable position as one of the country's worst blackspots for drownings and other coastal deaths in 2020-21. Surf Life Saving Australia's national coastal safety report shows there were seven deaths in the Wollongong local government area that year, equal in NSW to Coffs Harbour and behind only National Parks and Wildlife Service areas. Across Australia, there were only four other areas that recorded more deaths, including the Gold Coast in Queensland and national parks in other states. The coastal deaths in Wollongong included those of five rock fisherman who died after being swept off rocks at Hill 60 in Port Kembla in two separate incidents just three weeks apart last January and February. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/fca48d97-664f-42bd-870a-030cb8140449.jpg/r0_75_5157_2989_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg