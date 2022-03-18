news, latest-news,

They left it late, but the Wollongong Wolves have secured a 2-all draw with Sydney FC. The Illawarra faithful were forced to watch on nervously throughout the team's first home match of the season, however the fans were eventually rewarded when Nick Littler struck to level the scores in the 92nd minute. Read more: St George Illawarra fall short of stunning Panthers upset The gates of WIN Stadium were thrown open for the contest, Wollongong raising money for flood victims throughout the evening. Littler's goal completed an impressive fightback by the Wolves, the side trailing 2-0 after just 23 minutes. The Sky Blues were superb throughout the first half, Wollongong barely having a sniff until late in the period. The match turned, however, when Pete Simonoski was dragged down on the edge of the penalty box in the 62nd minute. Sydney FC defender Nathan Grimaldi was handed a red card and it didn't take long for the Wolves to strike. While Josh Macdonald was unable to connect with his free kick, the ball quickly returned to the box and Kuot Maliet made no mistake to bring his side within one. Sydney FC defended valiantly as Wollongong attempted to level the scores and for a while it appeared as though the Sky Blues would secure a memorable victory. Instead it was Littler who broke the hearts of the visiting fans and sent the Wolves supporters home with a smile on their faces. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/a0687266-9235-4008-a245-2e7e5a2835fd.jpg/r1_358_3498_2334_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg