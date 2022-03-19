news, latest-news,

Shellharbour residents cleaning up after the recent heavy rains should get a free kerbside collection "as a gesture of goodwill", according to local MP Anna Watson. Ms Watson has written to Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer with her request to help out residents in the Local Government Area (LGA). Read more: History of Wollongong music scene is focus of new book "As a consequence of this weather event, many properties in the Shellharbour LGA may have experienced damage to some degree, whether directly impacted by flood waters or storm damage, or due to roof leaks and mould infestation," Ms Watson said. "These households are now faced with a big and expensive clean-up". While residents in the Wollongong LGA can have two free kerbside collections a year, no such option exists for those in Shellharbour. However, at a council meeting on February 22 a motion was passed calling on staff to prepare a report on the feasibility of providing a once-a-year free bulky goods kerbside collection. Shellharbour residents can order a kerbside collection - but at a cost of $100 - or they could take any damaged goods to the tip and pay the relevant dumping fees. "I'm calling on Shellharbour City Council, as a gesture of goodwill, to provide local ratepayers with a one-off free kerbside household collection service to enable local households to dispose of damaged or unwanted household items," she said. Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer said a review of the kerbside collection policy was already underway before Ms Watson sent her letter, in part because of calls he had seen on social media in the wake of the storms. Meanwhile, Wollongong City Council is continuing the clean-up job in the wake of the drenching that hit the city. This includes filling potholes, picking up rubbish and mowing the grass on the council's 42 sportsfields. "Our sportsgrounds in particular are a big priority for our community as we know families and sporting clubs are keen to get back outside," Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said. "We're doing our best to mow the grass on our sportsgrounds, but we are asking for our community's patience. "When the ground holds too much water, it can be challenging to get our heavy grass-cutting equipment on to them safely, without causing further damage to their surface." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4FavSveeQdYEHssZq5umRQ/aa5ebbb1-28d1-4582-bb2e-40a682540ad5.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg