The long-running Shell Cove marina is millions of dollars ahead

The Shell Cove marina is in the black - possibly for the first time since the project began. The Shell Cove development started way back in the late 1990s and now is in profit and with no remaining housing stock to sell. Read more: Random act of kindness at the petrol pump According to the business paper for Tuesday night's Shellharbour Council meeting, the project now has an $8 million surplus so far this financial year. This compares to the $7 million deficit the project was in at August last year. "Strong sales demand can be attributed to the progress achieved by the Shell Cove project and the realisation of this significant development for Shellharbour City," the papers stated. "Shell Cove Harbour, the Shellharbour Marina and The Waterfront Foreshore opened to the public on October 29, 2021. "Strong sales demand for residential land and housing continued with all available stock selling out at the time of writing this report." There is still land around the marina for more housing. The report before council also noted the creation of local jobs in the construction period. For the five months to January this year 89.5 per cent of the labour on the site was local, with the cumulative figure for the project sitting at 85.4 per cent. "Importantly, the Shell Cove project has significantly exceeded local labour content commitments for all combined project works," the business papers stated. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4FavSveeQdYEHssZq5umRQ/4aea7cf5-b09d-4560-8647-9c689ee8ede5.png/r4_0_758_426_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg