One dead with COVID in Wollongong as case numbers remain flat

coronavirus,

One Wollongong person has died with COVID in the 24 hours to 4pm on March 18. The person was one of 12 people across NSW who died with the virus in the latest reporting period. Read more: Instagram influencer turns get-away driver in failed Port Kembla servo robbery Cases have remained steady in the Illawarra Shoalhaven, with 1075 positive cases confirmed. The figure is slightly down from the previous day's total of 1091. The results released today include 490 PCR tests and 585 positive rapid antigen tests (RAT). Across NSW there were 19,060 positive test results, a similar number to the previous day's total of 20,050. Hospitalisations numbers increased to 1090, from 1060 and 29 people are in intensive care, 13 requiring ventilation. Of the total number of positive cases reported, 7631 were positive PCR tests and 11,429 were positive RATs. Over 95 per cent of people aged 16 and over have had their first dose of a COVID vaccine and 94.5 have received two doses. 58 per cent have received their third dose, 62 per cent of the eligible population. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123041529/b36846a8-427a-41ba-8a71-27103c5be9da.jpg/r9_532_5175_3451_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg