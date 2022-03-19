Woonona and Bellambi beaches to be full of action on Sunday

news, latest-news,

If you spot a lot of surf rescue boats in the water and drones in the sky between Woonona and Bellambi, tomorrow morning don't worry. It's not a mass rescue, it's a series of search and rescue exercises being carried out between 7-9am on Sunday. As well as rescue boats and drones, the exercises will also include jetskis, ATVs and Duty Officer vehicles around the Woonona ,Bellambi and East Corrimal area. Six surf clubs and three support operations crews will be involved in the training exercises.

