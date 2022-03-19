Oak Flats seven-year-old raises thousands for flood victims

community,

An Oak Flats seven-year-old has raised over $3000 for flood victims in Northern NSW and Queensland with a sausage sizzle on Saturday, March 19. Myla Edwards had heard about the devastation caused by flooding on the radio and at her school, Shellharbour Anglican College, and decided that she wanted to help. Read more: The long-running Shell Cove marina is millions of dollars ahead After having a conversation with her mother, Shelby Edwards, Myla swapped her initial idea of collecting items to donate to raising money to be donated to the Red Cross and Givit Foundation. Mrs Edwards said Myla began organising the sausage sizzle with numerous lists and with the help of her friends created signs for the marquee. After posting the initiative on social media, the local community rallied around the cause, with the local butcher Hamiltons Quality Meats donating the sausages and others donating items to be sold on the day or spending their time on Saturday morning helping run the stall. The sausage sizzle was held out the front of Myla's father, Joey's business, Edwards Mowers and despite inclement weather in the morning, the community turned out in droves. "It was amazing, people were just coming by, they just wanted to support them," said Mrs Edwards. "The girls did such a good job, we're really proud." Fundraising efforts are not an uncommon event in the Edwards family, with Mr Edwards participating in the Stars of Wollongong Dance for Cancer in 2019, but that this time it was led by Myla. "She is a really kind and caring girl, so when she came home and wanted to do something, how could you not encourage her," Mrs Edwards said. This year Edwards Mowers will celebrate its 60th anniversary and as a third generation family business, Mr Edwards said that giving back to the community was an important part of doing business. "Every year, we have two sales a year and, and all the funds raised from the barbecue held during the sale goes to local charities." For the fundraising effort for flood victims, while the idea may have been Myla's pulling it off took a community effort, which Mr Edwards said he was grateful for. "I'm proud of the kids and the community, thankful for their support." To read more stories, downloadthe Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

