Lifeline South Coast's Big Book Fair this weekend attracted more book lovers than ever and likely raised a record-breaking amount for the crisis support organisation. Chief executive officer Renee Green said early estimates suggested the three-day event at Berkeley had raised more than $190,000, with over 7000 people through the doors. She said this was about 1000 more people than any previous fair. Read more: New Lake Illawarra restaurant does just one thing - loaded fries "We have had a huge three days," Mrs Green said. The event in March last year generated $170,000. Mrs Green said the money raised would go towards training for additional crisis support volunteers. It would also ensure existing volunteers were well-supported and could build their skills, she said, as well as allow Lifeline to provide free crisis support training in the community. "The funds raised are just so crucial for us, particularly with all the interruptions of COVID on one hand, and increasing demand on the other," Mrs Green said. She said Lifeline South Coast had experienced rising demand for its service since the end of 2019, resulting from the impact of the bushfires, COVID and flooding. The number of calls taken across its sites in Wollongong and Nowra has jumped by 20 per cent. Read more: Sienna debuts new 'do at Mount Ousley to support kids with leukaemia Mrs Green said she hoped the popularity of this year's fair was the result of people recognising the impact of COVID on their mental health and that of loved ones, and wanting to support a local organisation doing work to address these concerns on the ground. She thanked all the volunteers who worked tirelessly throughout the year to prepare for the fair and those who gave their time and energy to running it over the three days. The next Lifeline book fair is planned for October. Lifeline provides 24-hour confidential crisis support. If you need help, call 13 11 14. If a life is at risk, call triple-0. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

