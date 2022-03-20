coronavirus,

Another 910 cases of COVID-19 have emerged in the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District. They were among 16,813 positive test results recorded in the 24 hours to 4pm on Saturday. Another four people have died with COVID: a person in their their 60s, a person aged in their 70s, a person aged in their 80s and a person aged in their 90s. Two people had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, one person had received two doses and one person was not vaccinated. There have now been 2023 COVID-related deaths in NSW since the start of the pandemic over two years ago. NSW hospitals are treating 1124 people with COVID. Thirty-three patients are in intensive care and of these, 15 need ventilation. More than 58 per cent of people aged 16 and over have now received a third dose of the COVID vaccine, which represents 62.2 per cent of the eligible population who had their second dose at least three months ago. Meanwhile, over 79 per cent of 12 to 15-year-olds have had two shots, while 48.8 per cent of children aged five to 11 have had one dose.

