With their clash with Sydney FC deep into stoppage time, the Wollongong Wolves needed someone to step up. It should come as no surprise that man was Nick Littler, the defender delivering a 92nd-minute strike to secure a 2-2 draw. It was Wollongong's first home game of the year, the game played in front of a healthy WIN Stadium crowd. Read more: St George Illawarra on top of NRLW table after record-breaking win The Wolves threw the gates open on Friday night to raise money for flood victims. It's not the first time Littler has stepped up in the big moments and it's why coach Luke Wilkshire fought so hard to get the defender back at the Wolves this season. "Litts is a player who can sense the big moments," Wilkshire said. "He's a clever player and that goal doesn't surprise me at all. "I see him do that in small-sided games at training. He has quality and he sniffed out the moment." Littler was a key pillar in the run to the NSW NPL premiership in 2019, while he was also superb throughout a COVID-interrupted season in 2020. The defender opted to take a step back last year, turning out for Bulli. Having returned to the Wolves set up this season, it didn't take long for Littler to pick up where he left off. "Nick has started really well," Wilkshire said. "He's been good for us. He stepped up at an important moment on Friday and we're grateful to have him back." Littler's 92nd-minute strike came at the end of a frustrating evening for the Wolves. A poor start saw Sydney FC race away to a 2-0 lead after just 23 minutes. A halftime spray spurred Wollongong into action, before Sky Blues defender Nathan Grimaldi was sent off in the 62nd minute. That triggered the comeback, Kuot Maliet scoring moments after Sydney FC were reduced to 10 men. While thrilled with the second-half performance, Wilkshire remains disappointed with what he saw in the first half. "The first half was nowhere near good enough," Wilkshire said. "We need to play for 90 minutes, 45 minutes of football isn't enough to win games." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

