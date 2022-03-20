news, latest-news,

As the storms rolled in on Friday night, University captain Rhys Voysey was almost ready to concede defeat. Sitting fifth heading into the final round of the season, the reigning Cricket Illawarra premiers needed a miracle to keep their title defence alive. Read more: St George Illawarra on top of NRLW table after record-breaking win With rain falling, the odds of that happening were slim. Already, the four other matches scheduled to be played on Saturday had been abandoned. But Uni did not give up, players spending more than four hours drying the University Oval outfield. Eventually the umpires approved a 3pm start time, just 18 minutes ahead of the cut off before the match would be officially abandoned. In the end, the hard work paid off. University secured an eight-wicket victory over Helensburgh to leapfrog Northern Districts and climb into the top four. "I didn't give us much of a chance," Voysey said. "The hours of carting water back and forth from the field to a nearby drain was worth it. "It was mainly the inner circle. It was a pretty ridiculous amount of water that we moved but it was worth it." Undoubtedly, the Butchers were the biggest losers from the weekend. While they faced a tough final-round assignment against third-placed Wollongong, the rain robbed Northern Districts of the chance to control their own finals destiny. Instead they fell to fifth on the ladder and will now spend the winter wondering what could have been. "Everyone was pretty gutted," Northern Districts captain Jono Fowles said. "It's just complete disappointment, especially since we have no control over it. "We knew we had to win, but to not even be given a chance to play to secure our spot in the finals is so disappointing." Having done everything possible to have a shot at sudden-death cricket, Uni are determined to make the most of the opportunity. The side will play minor premiers Wests at Figtree Oval next Saturday, with Keira to face Wollongong at King George V Oval. "It seems like an added bonus we're in the semis," Voysey said. "A few weeks ago I didn't think we would be a chance, even a week out I thought that given the forecast. "We've got players who have experience in big games and also a few guys keen to be involved who missed out last year. "Rohan Smith was unlucky not to get a go in the final and bowled superbly on Saturday. He took a well-deserved five-for and is keen to play finals." Meanwhile, the South Coast Cricket semi-finals were washed out, with Lake Illawarra and The Rail progressing to Saturday's grand final at Geoff Shaw Oval. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/1c6ed0b2-f5e6-41a4-a94b-4ab1133afbc3.jpg/r1_154_3008_1853_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg