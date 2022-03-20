news, latest-news,

Colleagues and community members have turned out to farewell Cunningham MP Sharon Bird and celebrate her 18-year parliamentary career. Ms Bird was joined by former Labor deputy leader Tanya Plibersek, Whitlam MP Stephen Jones, Wollongong deputy lord mayor Tania Brown and her successor Alison Byrnes, among others, at Wollongong's Villa D'Oro on Saturday night. Ms Bird - who was first chosen to represent the Cunningham electorate in 2004 and has since been re-elected five times - will retire when Prime Minister Scott Morrison calls the election, which will take place on or before May 21. Read more: Hero cops save undie-clad guest who set fire to Normandie Inn motel room She said that while she "hates a fuss" and felt a bit embarrassed being congratulated because she was honoured to do her job, the evening was "a really lovely occasion". It gave her an opportunity to reaffirm what she said in her valedictory speech, Ms Bird said, about how strong partnerships made her efforts so much more effective. "I've been really blessed to work with fantastic organisations and people," she said. She also acknowledged the work of her "caring" team and their efforts in helping constituents in need of assistance, as well as the support of her family. Ms Bird said the parts of the job she would miss most included going to events like community presentation nights, chatting to people, and helping people through tough times. Read more: Larger than life: Ex-Wollongong council general manager Rod Oxley dies "When you do have a win there's nothing like it, knowing you're changing people's lives," she said. Ms Plibersek spoke of Ms Bird's "extraordinary work" as a local member, noting that she knew everyone and their stories at Saturday night's function. She recalled one business owner who cried and hugged Ms Bird at the event. "I don't know there are many Members of Parliament who'd have that reaction to their retirement," Ms Plibersek said. On the national stage, she said, the former cabinet member's greatest legacy would be her work for vocational education and TAFE. Ms Plibersek said Labor's policy of making one in 10 jobs on major federally funded infrastructure projects an apprentice position was down to the work of Ms Bird. On a personal level, she said, she would miss Ms Bird "a great deal", the pair having known each other for close to 30 years. "I know that she's a good friend, she's a person of integrity, she's good company, but she's picking her time of leaving so she can spend time with the beautiful family she loves so much," Ms Plibersek said. Ms Bird said that made her retirement easier was knowing that Ms Byrnes was stepping into her shoes as the Labor candidate for Cunningham. Read more: Maccas at Woonona plans to take a seat... or two "I really wanted someone to be a candidate after me who had a big heart... That's the thing about her I know and the community knows," Ms Bird said. This, too, was what Ms Plibersek said was "the only thing" that made her less sad about Ms Bird's departure from politics: the hope that Ms Byrnes would replace her in federal parliament. For her part, Ms Byrnes said one of the reasons she had been so proud to work for Ms Bird was her work in advocating for her constituents. "We're obviously going to miss her a great deal... She's done so much for our community, and you could feel the love for her in the room [on Saturday]," Ms Byrnes said. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

