A motorcycle rider has been airlifted to a Sydney hospital after a crash on Sunday afternoon that closed Lawrence Hargrave Drive at Wombarra for almost two hours. It is believed the 52-year-old man ran up the back of another vehicle on Lawrence Hargrave Drive, near The Bowlo, about 1pm. The road was closed in both directions, with motorists diverted onto Denmark Street and Morrison Avenue. It reopened about 2.55pm. The man was flown to St George Hospital in a serious but stable condition. Meanwhile, a man in his 70s avoided injury after coming off his mobility scooter on the Princes Highway at Bulli on Sunday morning. Emergency services were called to the scene near Grevillea Park Road just before 10.30am, but the man did not need medical assistance.

