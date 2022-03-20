news, latest-news,

Lawrence Hargrave Drive is closed in both directions at Wombarra following a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon. Paramedics are assessing a male rider, estimated to be aged in his 50s. Motorists are being diverted onto Denmark Street and Morrison Avenue. The Toll Ambulance Rescue helicopter has been dispatched. More to come.

