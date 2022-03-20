news, latest-news,

Jordan Nikolovski held his nerve from the penalty spot to score a 93rd-minute winner for Port Kembla on Saturday. After three abandoned games due to the weather, they packed plenty of action into their first 90 minutes of their Illawarra Premier League campaign, beating South Coast United 4-3. South Coast is the club to have played uninterrupted because of their home ground, the synthetic pitch at Ian McLennan Park. Read more: Illawarra Hawks coach Brian Goorjian defends Antonius Cleveland after face-off with Tasmania coach Scott Roth Port led 3-2 at halftime after South Coast led twice before the break, then midfielder Oli Carrasco was sent off in the 63rd minute. Kieren Brodnik squared it up again six minutes later, but Nikolovski would settle it from the spot in injury time. "We're a young squad and we'll take a lot out of the game," Port coach Stuart Beedie said. "It was great for Jordan to stand up and score the penalty, there's obviously a bit of pressure taking it so late. The guys worked hard after the send off." Read more: St George Illawarra on top of NRLW table after win over Newcastle Knights To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

