George Burgess waited more than two years to play his 150th game in the NRL, now he has just six days to prepare for his 151st. It's a recovery process that is complicated by the fact the Englishman is on the comeback trail from major hip surgery. Read more: St George Illawarra on top of NRLW table after record-breaking win Burgess, made his Dragons debut in Friday night's loss to the Panthers. On Thursday he hopes to run on to WIN Stadium in the Red V for the first time. It's a short turnaround, sure, but the 29-year-old is confident his body will pass the next test in his return to the NRL. "I feel really good, heaps better than I've done before," Burgess said. "I have a way to go, we've got a short turnaround but I'll be ready to go for Thursday. "I'll get recovery in and it's all steam ahead for Thursday. "I'm looking forward to getting out there at WIN. It's where we train and put in the hard work, so it will be nice to get out there." Burgess was solid in 26 minutes on Friday, running for 58 metres and making 19 tackles. It wasn't all positive, the forward charged for a late elbow on Jarome Luai at a crucial moment in the first half. An early guilty plea will see Burgess pay a $1000 fine. The former Rabbitoh was disappointed to concede the penalty and he's determined to ensure there is no repeat incident against the Sharks this weekend. "It was just a bit silly, just a lazy accident I suppose," Burgess said. "I'll have a look at it and see where I can stop that. I was a bit lackadaisical and I've got to get my arms out of the way I suppose." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

