sport, dragons-den,

St George Illawarra will head into the final round of the NRLW in first position after a dominant victory over Newcastle on Sunday afternoon. The door was left ajar for the Dragons to climb to the top of the ladder after Brisbane were upset by the Gold Coast on Saturday. Read more: Goorjian defends Cleveland after face-off with Tasmania coach The Titans claimed the inaugural Queensland derby 28-26, handing the Broncos just their second loss in the history of the NRLW. Jamie Soward's side then took care of business on Sunday, the Dragons defeating the Knights 40-4. The winning margin of 36 points was enough for St George Illawarra to leapfrog Brisbane. The two teams are level on six competition points, the Dragons ahead on for and against. Soward's team will have the chance to wrap up their first NRLW minor premiership when they host the Roosters at Kogarah next Saturday in the final round of the regular season. The Broncos will host the Eels next weekend, Parramatta falling to the Roosters by one point on Sunday. While many now consider St George Illawarra the team to beat, Soward isn't looking beyond next week's clash with the Roosters. "I couldn't care what they say really," Soward said. "I don't read any of that stuff. "We've got the Roosters next week who started slow, then they come good. They've got quality players. "I don't really care too much about whether people are looking at us or up at us. I just look at the 24 girls I've got in the squad and we go out there and play." The Knights opened the scoring against the Dragons, jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the sixth minute. From there, however, it was all one-way traffic, St George Illawarra running in nine consecutive tries. The Dragons led 16-4 at half-time and they went on with the job after the break. Teagan Berry, Madison Bartlett, Emma Tonegato and Jaime Chapman each finished with doubles, while Page McGregor also secured a four-pointer. The 40 points was the most an NRLW side has scored in a single match. Taliah Fuimaono was superb in the halves, controlling the team's attack and setting up two tries. "I've been really happy for Fui," Soward said. "Out there with Page, she's probably the form centre in the competition with her defence and the way she attacks. "Chappo and Teagan getting in there as well and the Ferrari at the back, Em. The forwards did their job well enough for the backs to score." Halfback Rachael Pearson left the field after 40 minutes and received treatment to her back, however the Dragons said it was simply precautionary with the match beyond doubt. Kezie Apps also got through 44 minutes in her return from a broken hand, having missed the last three weeks. "We felt like there's bigger games ahead for Rach throughout the year," Soward said. "I'm a bit protective of my halfback at the moment. She's a country girl, she's tough, I just thought to get her off now and put her on ice. "We put Kez on ice and Elsie (Albert) and Keeley (Davis) at the end. That's not an opportunity you get all the time as a coach." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/a05d494b-7634-4b5c-968b-701a9cec0e76.jpg/r2_166_3250_2001_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg