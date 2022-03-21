news, latest-news, NSW Bureau of Meteorology, Illawarra weather forecast, Wollongong weather forecast, Wollongong seven-day weather outlook

It has been a wet and wild start to autumn in the Illawarra and now the NSW Bureau of Meteorology is warning there is even more rain on the way this week, which could bring flash flooding. The NSW Bureau of Meteorology said the NSW coast could see up to 50 millimetres of rain as well as severe thunderstorms over the next four days, with heavy rain possible on Wednesday. With the ground wetter than usual after recent heavy rains, the bureau said it could not rule out flash flooding occurring as a result of slow-moving thunderstorms expected to roll in. Read more: Wollongong lighthouse glows orange to mark Harmony Week A ridge of high pressure is extending over NSW, with a significant trough and a cold front expected on Wednesday. While today will see maximum temperatures in the low to mid-20s across the Illawarra, Tuesday will be warmer, with a high of about 30 degrees, before the temperatures dip overnight. Wednesday will see a very high chance of showers in the Illawarra, most likely in the afternoon and evening, and a possibly severe thunderstorm. Temperatures across the region are expected to reach the mid-20s. Thursday will bring a high chance of showers and the chance of a thunderstorm, with top temperatures of between 18 and 22 degrees expected across the region. A seven-day forecast for Wollongong shows a top temperature of just 23 degrees is expected today, while Tuesday will be slightly warmer, with a top of 26 degrees expected. Wednesday will reach a top of 25 degrees before predicted rains arrive in the afternoon and evening, with a chance of a possibly severe thunderstorm. There is a high to very high chance of showers in Wollongong for the rest of the week and the weekend, with top temperatures of just 21 degrees on Thursday and Saturday and 22 degrees on Friday and Sunday. The bureau's Wollongong weather observations for March shows 207.6 millimetres of rain has so far fallen, with the most rain recorded on March 3, when 35.8 millimetres of rainfall was measured. This was closely followed by March 9 when 34 millimetres of rainfall was recorded.

