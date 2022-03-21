news, latest-news,

Wollongong's Breakwater Lighthouse is lit up in orange this week to celebrate Harmony Week. The Multicultural Communities Council of Illawarra is behind the lighthouse initiative, which it says is to draw attention to the region's history of welcoming migrants to the region, social cohesion, and community harmony. "The Illawarra region has welcomed new migrants for generations and our diversity is an asset for our community," MCCI chief executive officer Chris Lacey said. Read more: Gareth Ward to move motion confirming Port Kembla as preferred nuclear subs base "For us the lighthouse is a symbol of hope and safety. "With current events in the Ukraine and conflicts elsewhere in the world which impact on our many culturally diverse communities locally in so many ways, it is more important than ever to stand in unity." MCCI hopes that people will celebrate the region's cultural diversity by taking a photo in front of the lighthouse and sharing it on social media with the tags #everyonebelongs and #MCCIHarmony. Harmony Week 2022 is celebrated from March 20 to March 27. Monday, March 21 marks the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. The NSW Seniors Festival also begins later this week, and to celebrate MCCI is hosting free events for seniors: To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

