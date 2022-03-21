news, latest-news,

Melbourne United coach Dean Vickerman has declared he expects all his big guns to be fit and firing in Sunday's blockbuster showdown with top four rivals Illawarra. Former NBA guard Matthew Dellavedova sent a scare through the camp in the win over Adelaide on Sunday, coming from the court early with an ankle sprain, while sharpshooter Chris Goulding had to be substituted to due to hamstring tightness. Adding to the concern, David Barlow is recovering from an ankle injury and Caleb Agada has been in COVID isolation. Read more: Illawarra Hawks coach Brian Goorjian defends Antonius Cleveland after face-off with Tasmania coach Scott Roth But Vickerman was bullish about having them all available for Sunday's clash with the Hawks at John Cain Arena. "We expect them (Goulding and Dellavedova) both to be good for next week," he said. "Delly came back for that little period (against Adelaide), hit two big threes, really stretched the lead out. "We'd seen enough of him then and were able to shut him down. "We were prepared for it with Caleb gone, but putting CG and Delly in the mix were big tests for the group." Vickerman was confident Agada could make an instant impact back in the team returning from having COVID, saying he was hopeful of about 20 minutes court time on Sunday. Read more: St George Illawarra on top of NRLW table after win over Newcastle Knights Barlow was suited up against the 36ers, but Vickerman was intent on resting him for the first against fourth battle. "He needs another really good week of practice to be ready for the Hawks game," he said. Acknowledging Illawarra had risen to the challenge of their tough run to finish the season with wins against South East Melboune and Tasmania, Vickerman was looking forward to the challenge of a two games against the Hawks in the space of a week. Illawarra meet Brisbane at WIN Entertainment Centre on Thursday week, in between the United meetings. "It's exactly what you want, you want to play good teams," Vickerman said. "You're going to have to get 17, 18 wins just to get into the finals, we've got a ways to go to absolutely get there, but the goal for us every year is to try and get home court advantage (in finals) and that's what we're striving for. "I think we learned a lot about the South East and Perth games, about what we do well and the things we need to do better and it's the same thing with this Hawks team. Read more: Family and friends bid Shane Warne farewell "(They're) a team that can really put a switching group on the floor and how do you create advantages against them? "What pace is the best to play against them? "We'll see the adjustments playing them in one game and the playing them again the next weekend, that's what finals basketball is about." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ZQVibJ7UkRpJMEgscSkw6d/bec8277e-040c-4b36-97f5-8cb609a7344d.jpg/r1_114_2229_1373_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg