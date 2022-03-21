news, latest-news,

Shellharbour's COVID-19 booster rate is lagging behind the state average, as GPs push to get more people triple-vaccinated ahead of a predicted case spike. As of last week, just 57.4 per cent of eligible Shellharbour residents had received their third shot of the vaccine, compared with 62.3 per cent of people statewide. Wollongong sits just above the NSW average, at 62.8 per cent, while Kiama is well above at 71.8 per cent. Read more: Woman 'bashed, held hostage' inside Mangerton home Across the region, there were 885 new infections recorded in the latest daily figures. With health authorities warning of a case spike next month, due to the prevalance of the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, GPs are concerned about the overall low uptake of the third jab. They are urging the government to launch a campaign to encourage boosters. "Some people are confused about when to get their booster dose after contracting the virus and others are potentially complacent because of widespread media reports about the Omicron variant being less severe," Royal Australian College of General Practitioners President Dr Karen Price said. "This virus still needs to be taken very seriously and having your booster dose could make all the difference between having relatively mild symptoms or suffering serious effects. Winter is fast approaching, and we need to act with urgency." Read more: Previously well toddler from Sydney dies from COVID She said people infected with COVID-19 did not realise they could have a booster as soon as their isolation and symptoms ended, adding that they should not rely on natural immunity from a COVID-19 infection to protect them from reinfection. "The experts aren't completely sure how much protection an initial COVID-19 infection offers but we do know that the booster will provide you with high levels of protection," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HcD9H4nNcktxiWcmkEEpQD/bb84fafd-13ce-4d48-a241-543ff16c0913.jpg/r0_57_2051_1216_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg