Police divers are waiting for conditions to improve so the search for missing rock fisherman Duc Nguyen Ong off Kiama can resume. The widespread search for Mr Nguyen Ong, aged 34, began last Wednesday, March 16 after family notified police that he had failed to return to his Cabramatta home the night before. NSW Police Force's Marine Area Command, local police, the PolAir helicopter, Marine Rescue NSW crews and Surf Life Saving NSW lifesavers were all involved in the search. Read more: What next for Wollongong Art Gallery after Nazi war crimes bombshell It continued throughout Thursday and Friday, but it was suspended due to adverse weather conditions at 3pm on Friday. The Marine Area Command diving unit is now monitoring conditions to identify an opportunity to resume the search effort. Using CCTV footage, police were able to confirm that Mr Nguyen Ong had walked towards the rock ledge at Marsden Headland with a fishing rod about noon last Tuesday. Police later found his Hyundai iLoad parked in the area and his personal belongings, including fishing gear, were discovered on the rocks. Read more: Two arrested after pursuit on Mount Keira Road It is believed Mr Nguyen Ong was not wearing a life jacket and it is feared he was swept off the rocks and into the water. Meanwhile, a 24-year-old Victorian man who went missing off Beecroft Peninsula, near Currarong, three weeks ago is also yet to be found. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/dcbdf739-2a23-4b04-959e-d8caed6aa427.jpg/r0_28_1920_1113_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg