news, latest-news,

Kindness, respect and diversity. These are some of the morals held high by Woonona High School students and depicted in a 100 metre-long mural they created specifically for Harmony Day. The students organised a special event today to unveil the mural and celebrate Harmony Week. Woonona High School principal Caroline David said she was extremely proud of the challenges the students overcome to "deliver such a beautiful piece of work". She said importantly the mural also depicted all the 34 different cultures of the school community. "I'm so proud and humbled to be serving this school community. Our students are wonderful and this is a wonderful example of collaboration and creativity where they have come together with an idea and work-shopped it," Ms David said. "We really do talk about inclusivity a lot and we want every child to know that they've got an authentic place at Woonona High School, whatever their cultural or heritage background, whatever their abilities as a student, everybody's got a place here. "There is a place for every child in the mural. "Something I love is the sky in the mural where there is silhouettes of emotive from every cultural background of every child at the school, which I'm particularly proud of." Read more: Wollongong Breakwater Lighthouse glows orange to mark Harmony Week Year 10 students April-Jean Aveling, Larni Shepherd and Lily Morton-King said it was nice to have a mural which celebrated diversity and allowed all in the community to be free to be themselves. But while the trio "loved" the final project they admitted facing difficult challenges because of the pandemic. "Learning from home was difficult, as was having to cohort. All of the year groups had to meet up in different classrooms and then go in through Microsoft teams with different teachers so they would be able to collaborate through that. It was tough but we couldn't be happier with how things have turned out," April -Jean Aveling said. Liz Price, one of three teachers who helped the students facilitate meetings and brainstorm ideas, praised the hard-working students for coming together and delivering a "beautiful piece of work". "They have faced so many challenges but brilliantly communicated our values of kindness, respect and diversity," she said. Read more: How long Wollongong emergency patients are waiting for an ambulance To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kZL4qV6yTxfrWZJxKQxjSN/f0b48d71-5e02-4505-9c6a-53d82b176f7a.jpg/r3_581_5686_3792_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg