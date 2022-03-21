news, latest-news,

Police have arrested two people following a pursuit on Mount Keira Road. Just before 1pm on Monday, officers with the Southern Region Enforcement Squad tried to pull the driver of a vehicle over on Mount Keira Road, Wollongong. The female driver did not comply and a pursuit began, but it was short-lived - the driver soon pulled over, still on Mount Keira Road. Read more: How long Wollongong emergency patients are waiting for an ambulance The driver and her male passenger were arrested and taken to Wollongong Police Station. Police expect to lay charges against the woman. Her passenger was released, pending further inquiries. Police officers and dogs remained on Mount Keira Road for a short time after the arrests, searching the bushland along the side of the road.

