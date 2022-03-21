news, latest-news,

Alex Dawson spent the first 100 days of his life in hospital. "Way too many" hospital visits and medical appointments have followed ever since so it is no surprise the 15-year-old is no fan of hospitals. But the Figtree High School student is nevertheless ecstatic one of his photos will one day hang in The Children's Hospital at Westmead. This comes after his photo called 'Rulebreakers', was chosen as part of the 2021 Operation Art Touring Exhibition. Alex is one of 50 finalists carefully selected from more than 700 artworks entered from 211 NSW schools into last year's Operation Art Exhibition. Created by kids for kids in hospital, the artworks will be displayed at the Art Gallery of NSW until Sunday, March 27. They will then commence a year-round tour of regional art galleries in NSW before becoming part of the permanent art collection at The Children's Hospital at Westmead. Read more: What next for Wollongong Art Gallery after Nazi war crimes bombshell "I'm so happy my work was selected," Alex said. "I took the photo while we were on holidays in Glenelg in South Australia. I saw some kids jumping off a pier and I was inspired to take a photo. "Being selected means a lot to me because I've spent a lot of time in hospitals. Hopefully through my art I can enlighten other kids who have had to spend a lot of time in hospital." Belinda Dawson said her son Alex was born extremely premature at just 28 weeks and spent his first 100 days of life in hospital. "The first 60 days at The Royal Hospital for Women in Randwick and the other 40 he was in Wollongong Hospital," she said. "He had complications related to his prematurity and had multiple surgeries, and was fed by gastrostomy until he was five. "For the past 15 years, he has seen many specialists at a variety of locations including The Children's Hospital at Westmead. "For years we felt like frequent flyers for the hospital network up in Sydney and Wollongong. "So it is kind of a lovely thought to think that his artwork is going back to a children's hospital because he certainly spent lots of time there as a youngster. "Probably less time now but he has kind of come full circle in a way." Read more: Woonona High unveils massive student-led mural for Harmony Day The main condition that affects Alex currently is epilepsy. Though he still remains busy as aYear 10 Student Representative Council member as well as creative and performing arts committee member. Alex also is secretary of the 1st Keiraville Venturer Unit. "I'm really enjoying what I'm doing at the moment." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

