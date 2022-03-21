Warrigal takes keys to IRT Links Seaside aged care facility

news, latest-news,

Warrigal has formally taken over the former IRT Links Seaside aged care and retirement village. The not-for-profit aged care provider announced it purchased the Wollongong-CBD site for an undisclosed sum in February and in the month since has been implementing the transition from IRT. All residents have been able to remain in place and IRT staff have also been offered to continue with Warrigal. Read more: What next for Wollongong Art Gallery after Nazi war crimes bombshell Warrigal CEO Mark Sewell said that an immediate outcome would be new staff joining the existing team. "We're going to be recruiting, new deputy manager and clinical leads," he said. For staff, the change will not just see new uniforms and signage but slightly altered ways of working. "Some of our online systems are a bit different, some policies a little bit different in the variable way and those cultural elements. So all of that just takes time." For residents, one of the more awaited changes is the arrival of on-site cooked meals, said care manager at Warrigal Wollongong Christine Hook. "The residents want it to be cooked on site, they are really happy about that," she said. Ms Hook said that although the announcement that Warrigal was taking over the site came as a shock, the staff were glad to continue in the same location. "Because we're all worked together for quite some time, we've stayed on board and we like the fact that we're staying at the residence. Mr Sewell said that the purchase of the Ross Street facility was part of a wider expansion of Warrigal's facilities, particularly the combination of aged care and supported living services. "There's a massive amount of reform and change happening at the same time as a big population of older people coming, and they mostly want accessible housing with home care packages," he said. Warrigal currently has plans for two retirement villages in Shellharbour and one in Canberra, all with retirement villages as part of the development. "The fact that the [Wollongong] site has a big retirement village and a big aged care home, that signifies the future of aged care and retirement living." The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

