Skills, supply issues the main hurdles for Illawarra businesses

news, business,

A week out for the 2022 federal budget, mid-size businesses in the Illawarra are confident of a positive year ahead, but stress that skills and supply chain issues have the capacity to derail the economic recovery. The findings of a national survey of business leaders by accounting firm KPMG resonated broadly with the feelings of local businesses, said Adam Cole managing partner at KPMG Wollongong. Read more: What next for Wollongong Art Gallery after Nazi war crimes bombshell "For the businesses that we deal with on a day to day basis, people just want to get back to normality," he said. Despite the headwinds of COVID-19, business leaders are largely positive and this signalled positive signs for the economy at large. "When people are confident around growth, they are trying to employ people, they're trying to invest in different things, which is what's really good for our region," said Mr Cole. This assessment resonated with Jim Allen, chief operating officer of Unanderra engineering firm Soto Engineers. "With the recovery from COVID, we are noticing a lot of our clients return to jobs they had placed in abeyance due to COVID," he said. "We've been recruiting quite heavily for highly qualified engineers, and adding to our capabilities, because we're seeing the upswing continuing." Attracting these staff needed for the business to grow is the issue, with Soto competing with higher paying enterprises in Sydney. Around Australia the second and third most pressing issues were cost and margin pressures and supply chain disruption, and Andrew Maher, managing director of Wollongong IT services business Assett Professional, said that for his business, supply chain was the number one issue. "With product coming it from overseas, whether it be hardware or consumables, a massive problem currently is the lag from receiving a customer order to being able to supply and deliver," he said. Being in IT, international chip shortages were pushing up prices and affecting the delivery of product to Australia, while factories shut down due to COVID caused further delays. While Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has signalled that the 2022 budget will begin to pay down national debt, largely due to high commodity prices and a strong labour market, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said that cash payments to ease the cost of living may also be part of the government's plans. KPMG Wollongong partner Courtney West said that businesses would be looking for certainty in this year's budget. "They're looking to the medium and long term, they want to know what things are going to look like and have that certainty," she said. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123041529/22efb2cd-dcb7-420b-a1c8-184d82fd7eaa.jpg/r3_248_4853_2988_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg