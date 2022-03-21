news, latest-news,

A Koonawarra roofer has been hit with $2500 in fines after a drunken gathering ended in an expensive altercation with police. Gerard Oloughlin faced court on Monday charged with grievous bodily harm, resisting officers in execution of duty and remaining on prescribed premises without lawful excuse. In a messy altercation that allegedly included a metal pole, police were called to the premises when Oloughlin refused to leave. Magistrate Fleming dismissed the charges of grievous bodily harm against Oloughlin, as there was insufficient evidence and inconsistent narratives. "Police turn up, you and your mates are drunk. We've got people with injuries, a pole..." she said "When the police turn up, they're not there to sit down and have a bourbon and coke with you." "Your behaviour was a disgrace." Oloughlin was found guilty of two counts of resisting an officer, each carrying a $1000 fine, and was also fined $500 for remaining on prescribed premises without a lawful excuse.

