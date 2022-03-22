New COVID cases in Illawarra Shoalhaven rise above 1100

Another 1123 people within the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District have contracted COVID-19, but no new deaths are reported.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. 2018 Our Watch Award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. 2018 Our Watch Award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.