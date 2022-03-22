Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong grandmother of seven proves age no barrier to dream job

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated March 22 2022 - 7:45pm, first published 7:30pm
CAREER CHANGE: Grandmother of seven Ann Kelly completed a Certificate IV in Community Services at TAFE Digital. Picture: Adam McLean

Wollongong grandmother of seven Ann Kelly is living proof it is never to late to retrain in a career you are passionate about.

Education Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

